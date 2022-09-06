A Different 'Liz Truss' Is Having a Busy Week on Twitter

(Newser) – Tuesday was a big day for Liz Truss, who became Britain's new prime minister—and it was another busy day on Twitter for a woman named Liz Trussell, who has had the @LizTruss handle on Twitter since 2009. Trussell was tagged in numerous posts from Truss supporters—and critics—and received congratulations from world leaders, all of which she took in good humor, NPR reports. Magdalena Andersson, Sweden's prime minister, offered congratulations and spoke of international cooperation Monday, the day Truss was declared winner of the Conservative Party's leadership race. Trussell responded: "Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the Meatballs ready."

When she was tagged in posts announcing the win, Trussell quipped "Gonna be busy" and "Yay! Go Me!!!" When she was tagged in a post calling Truss "slow and dim-witted" for allegedly avoiding an interview with the BBC, Trussell posted a shrugging emoji and replied, "No one asked me," per the Washington Post reports.Most of the posts that mistakenly tagged Trussell were deleted and replaced with ones using the prime minister's real Twitter handle, @trussliz.

Some Twitter users have talked about starting a petition to make her prime minister and Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas might be in agreement, reports the New York Times. After Lucas mistakenly tagged Trussell in a tweet calling Truss a "right wing ideologue," the lawmaker apologized but added, "Frankly she’d probably make a better job of it." (Read more Liz Truss stories.)