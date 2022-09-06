A Different 'Liz Truss' Is Having a Busy Week on Twitter

Liz Trussell jokes about congratulations from world leaders
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 6, 2022 6:09 PM CDT
On Twitter, People Are Congratulation the Wrong 'Liz Truss'
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes an address outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 after returning from Balmoral in Scotland where she was formally appointed by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.   (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

(Newser) – Tuesday was a big day for Liz Truss, who became Britain's new prime minister—and it was another busy day on Twitter for a woman named Liz Trussell, who has had the @LizTruss handle on Twitter since 2009. Trussell was tagged in numerous posts from Truss supporters—and critics—and received congratulations from world leaders, all of which she took in good humor, NPR reports. Magdalena Andersson, Sweden's prime minister, offered congratulations and spoke of international cooperation Monday, the day Truss was declared winner of the Conservative Party's leadership race. Trussell responded: "Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the Meatballs ready."

When she was tagged in posts announcing the win, Trussell quipped "Gonna be busy" and "Yay! Go Me!!!" When she was tagged in a post calling Truss "slow and dim-witted" for allegedly avoiding an interview with the BBC, Trussell posted a shrugging emoji and replied, "No one asked me," per the Washington Post reports.Most of the posts that mistakenly tagged Trussell were deleted and replaced with ones using the prime minister's real Twitter handle, @trussliz.

Some Twitter users have talked about starting a petition to make her prime minister and Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas might be in agreement, reports the New York Times. After Lucas mistakenly tagged Trussell in a tweet calling Truss a "right wing ideologue," the lawmaker apologized but added, "Frankly she’d probably make a better job of it." (Read more Liz Truss stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X