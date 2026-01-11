Suspect in Ohio Murders Sees Charges Upgraded

UPDATE
Jan 12, 2026 12:12 PM CST
The man accused of killing his ex-wife and her husband in Ohio had his murder charges upgraded on Monday. Michael McKee now faces two counts of premeditated aggravated murder, which means he faces the possibility of a life sentence without parole or even the death penalty, reports the Columbus Dispatch. McKeen, arrested in Illinois, has an extradition hearing later Monday. Ohio hasn't executed anyone since 2018.
Jan 11, 2026 5:29 AM CST
Authorities say a Chicago surgeon has been arrested in the killing of his former wife and her husband—an Ohio dentist—whose bodies were discovered in their Columbus home late last month, reports NBC News. Police in Columbus said Michael McKee, 39, was taken into custody Saturday in Illinois and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife, 39-year-old Monique Tepe, per TMZ. The couple were found shot to death on Dec. 30 after friends and co-workers reported that Spencer had failed to show up for work and that neither spouse could be reached. Two young children, both under age 5, were found inside the home unharmed.
McKee and Monique Tepe were married for about two years and divorced in 2017, according to records. They had no children together. Investigators believe the killings occurred between 2am and 5am, and officers recovered three 9mm shell casings at the scene. A motive has not been disclosed. Police had recently released surveillance footage of a hooded figure described as a person of interest. Detectives tracked the person in the video to a vehicle at the scene, and they later found the vehicle in Rockford, Illinois, along with evidence that McKee had driven it before and after the murders, per the Columbus Dispatch.
McKee, a vascular surgeon licensed in California and Illinois, is being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Illinois and is due in court Monday afternoon for what is likely an extradition hearing. He appears to have no criminal record beyond traffic violations.