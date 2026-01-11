Suspect in Ohio Murders Sees Charges Upgraded

UPDATE

Jan 12, 2026 12:12 PM CST

The man accused of killing his ex-wife and her husband in Ohio had his murder charges upgraded on Monday. Michael McKee now faces two counts of premeditated aggravated murder, which means he faces the possibility of a life sentence without parole or even the death penalty, reports the Columbus Dispatch. McKeen, arrested in Illinois, has an extradition hearing later Monday. Ohio hasn't executed anyone since 2018.

Jan 11, 2026 5:29 AM CST

Authorities say a Chicago surgeon has been arrested in the killing of his former wife and her husband—an Ohio dentist—whose bodies were discovered in their Columbus home late last month, reports NBC News. Police in Columbus said Michael McKee, 39, was taken into custody Saturday in Illinois and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife, 39-year-old Monique Tepe, per TMZ. The couple were found shot to death on Dec. 30 after friends and co-workers reported that Spencer had failed to show up for work and that neither spouse could be reached. Two young children, both under age 5, were found inside the home unharmed.