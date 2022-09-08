Restaurant Apologizes for 'Appalling' 9/11 Tribute Menu

(Newser) – A country club in Virginia has apologized for what critics called a stunningly insensitive commemoration of the 9/11 attacks—a special September 11 menu that included dishes like the First Responder Flatbread, 9/11 Oysters, and the 2977 Chowder, an apparent reference to the number of people killed in the attacks. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour's menu offered a Never Forget Sampler, which included the Freedom Flounder, Flight 93 Redirect Crab Dip, Pentagon Pie, and the Remember-tini cocktail, WJLA reports.

A photo of the Manassas-area restaurant's menu was shared by a Twitter user who called it "appalling" and noted that the community is "filled with service members and veterans." The menu was later taken down and restaurant manager George White apologized in a post to a community Facebook page Wednesday. "My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago," he said. "To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow." Earlier this week, the White House said President Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks Sunday by laying a wreath at the Pentagon and delivering remarks, the AP reports. (Read more 9/11 anniversary stories.)