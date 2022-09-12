Bus Driver Placed on Leave for Threatening to Shoot Students

(Newser) – A school bus driver in Saratoga Springs, Utah, has been placed on administrative leave after being recorded apparently threatening to shoot students. Per NBC News, the incident occurred Friday afternoon on a bus carrying elementary students in the Alpine School District. Police told NBC that investigators have not yet determined whether the driver had a weapon, but there are multiple recordings of the threat, including from bus security cameras and at least one video made by a student. That student called his mom as soon he got off the bus, and she forwarded the video to Fox 13. In it, the female driver is heard saying over the intercom, “If one more person says, 'Where are we going?'—I'm going to shoot them."

Evidently, the children were confused after the driver had missed a stop. The mother of the student who made the video told 2KUTV that she called the school district's transportation office to complain. "Come to find out I wasn’t the only parent to call and contract them regarding this," she told the outlet. In a statement, the Alpine School District said: "We strongly condemn any threatening action or language directed toward others. We expect all employees to create safe and nurturing environments free of verbal or physical threats."

According to USA Today, it was the second time in as many days a Utah bus driver was placed on administrative leave after being accused of using inappropriate language. In Tooele County, children were similarly confused after a substitute driver missed a turn. "I know! OK? Shut up! I'm gonna turn around, OK? Shut up," the driver told the children, according to video also obtained by Fox13. In a statement, the Tooele School District said, "It was apparent the students were trying to be helpful, and her response was not acceptable or conducive to our district values." Both drivers remain on leave pending investigations. (Read more school bus stories.)