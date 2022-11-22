Biden Pardons Turkeys, Jokes About 'Red Wave'

If a president could be impeached for corny jokes, House Republicans would have been taking a lot of notes at the turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House on Monday, the second of Joe Biden's presidency. "The votes are in. They’ve been counted and verified. There's been no ballot stuffing, there's been no fowl play," the president joked as he pardoned turkeys Chocolate and Chip, CNBC reports. "The only red wave this season will be if our German shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce at our table," Biden added as Commander looked on from a balcony, barking occasionally.

"Now, based on their temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip," said Biden, who had promised not to "gobble up too much time" on a cold morning. Both turkeys gobbled loudly after the proclamation. The National Turkey Federation, which sponsors the tradition, said that the birds were from North Carolina and that they will return to the state to live out their days on the campus of North Carolina State University. The AP reports that while the mood was jovial at Monday's event, Biden ended on a serious note, urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to stay healthy during the holiday season.

He encouraged Americans to "be grateful for what we have," saying, "This is a special time ... in the greatest nation on Earth, so let's be thankful." The president and first lady Jill Biden were due to travel to North Carolina later Monday for a "Friendsgiving" with service members at a Marine Corps base, the Washington Post reports. On Tuesday, they will travel to Nantucket, Massachusetts, to spend the holidays with family. (The cost of a turkey this year is up nearly 25%.)