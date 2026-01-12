Golden Globes Ends With an Upset

Paul Thomas Anderson's ragtag revolutionary saga One Battle After Another took top honors at Sunday's 83rd Golden Globes in the comedy category, while Chloe Zhao's Shakespeare drama Hamnet upset Sinners to win best film, drama, the AP reports. One Battle After Another also won best supporting female actor for Teyana Taylor and best director and best screenplay for Anderson. The director became just the second filmmaker to sweep director, screenplay, and film at the Globes. Only Oliver Stone, for Born on the Fourth of July, managed the same feat. Though Hamnet won the top drama award, Sinners won for best score and the prize for cinematic and box-office achievement. The latter, particularly over franchise films like Avatar: Fire and Ash, was notable for Sinners, a movie that some reports labeled a qualified success on its release.