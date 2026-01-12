Golden Globes Ends With an Upset

Paul Thomas Anderson's ragtag revolutionary saga One Battle After Another took top honors at Sunday's 83rd Golden Globes in the comedy category, while Chloe Zhao's Shakespeare drama Hamnet upset Sinners to win best film, drama, the AP reports. One Battle After Another also won best supporting female actor for Teyana Taylor and best director and best screenplay for Anderson. The director became just the second filmmaker to sweep director, screenplay, and film at the Globes. Only Oliver Stone, for Born on the Fourth of July, managed the same feat. Though Hamnet won the top drama award, Sinners won for best score and the prize for cinematic and box-office achievement. The latter, particularly over franchise films like Avatar: Fire and Ash, was notable for Sinners, a movie that some reports labeled a qualified success on its release.
But Sinners ultimately grossed $278 million domestically and $368 million worldwide, making it highest grossing original film in 15 years. "I just want to thank the audience for showing up," said filmmaker Ryan Coogler. "It's means the world." Coming off years of scandal and subsequent rehabilitation, the Globes and host Nikki Glaser put on a star-studded ceremony that saw wins for the streaming sensation KPop Demon Hunters (best animated film, song), a meta triumph for Seth Rogen's The Studio (best comedy series, best male actor in a comedy), and an inaugural award for podcasting that went to Amy Poehler's Good Hang. Many of the Oscar favorites won. Timothee Chalamet won his first Golden Globe, for Marty Supreme, after four previous nominations. The 30-year-old is poised to win his first Oscar. See all the winners here. (Or check out red carpet fashion here, or Glaser's monologue here.)