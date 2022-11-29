Grisly Find: 4 Dead Babies in Boston Apartment

The remains of not one but four infants have been found inside a Boston apartment, police say. There was one devastating discovery after another as officers were called to the one-bedroom apartment at 838 East Broadway in South Boston around 2:15pm on Nov. 17 for reasons that are unclear. Once there, they discovered an infant dead in a freezer, per NBC News. More remains were found the following day. Police described the bodies of two male and two female infants in a Monday release. Autopsy results are pending.

Each body was contained in a small box "wrapped in foil," WCVB reports. "It's obviously heartbreaking," a neighbor tells NBC Boston. "We have no idea what led to that happening, if there's still a threat," the man adds. A woman in her 60s has owned the apartment since the 1980s, per the Boston Herald, though it's unclear if she lives there. No suspects have been identified, nor have police said whether charges might be laid. "We don't anticipate any additional information at this time," police said. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4470 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-8477. (Read more dead bodies stories.)