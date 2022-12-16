The occupants of a DC home had a frightening Wednesday morning after an armed robbery by a group claiming to be FBI agents. The Metropolitan Police Department says that four suspects decked out in tactical gear used flashlights and a crowbar in the predawn hours to enter the home, where five individuals were present, ABC News reports. Police say once inside, the suspects, three of whom had guns, informed the occupants they were FBI agents, per Fox News.

During the very-not-an-FBI raid, two of the victims managed to escape and contacted police—but not before the suspects made off with more than $3,000 in cash, a couple of iPhones, a $12,000 Rolex, and two safes, per authorities. DC police say they also snatched a silver 2017 Audi Q3, in which they fled the residence. NBC Washington notes it's not clear if anyone was injured. "This case remains under active investigation," the Metropolitan PD tells ABC. Anyone with info on the robbery should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411, per WUSA9. (Read more armed robbery stories.)