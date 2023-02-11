Spring starts next month, but that doesn't mean winter doesn't still have a trick or two up its sleeve. The Southeast is expected to find that out on Saturday, as what AccuWeather calls a "double whammy" of snow and ice will create a mess in the southern Appalachians, with snow possible as far south as northern Alabama and Georgia. The heaviest snow is predicted to fall in western North Carolina and western Virginia, as well as the eastern portion of Tennessee and eastern Kentucky, where weather alerts have been issued, per CNN. Areas in those regions could see between 4 inches and 12 inches of snow, with higher elevations set for between 1 feet and 2 feet.

Meteorologists fear ice will also be a factor, "with some light freezing rain and sleet adding to the travel impact but lessening the potential snow totals," per the National Weather Service office located in Blacksburg, Virginia. Lots of rain and heavy winds, as well as possible severe thunderstorms, are also set to slam parts of the Southeast, with warnings issued across parts of northern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Rainfall could hit up to 6 inches in some areas, which in turn could lead to flooding. Meanwhile, wind gusts of up to 40mph are expected in the southern and central Appalachians. Computer models show the storm system set to move north on Sunday, into mid-Atlantic areas like DC and Baltimore, before hopefully moving out to sea on Sunday night, per the Washington Post. (Read more winter weather stories.)