At SAG Awards, Seen as Oscars Bellwether, This Won Big

The unlikely awards season juggernaut Everything Everywhere All at Once marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered stream with wins not just for best ensemble, female lead actor Michelle Yeoh, and male supporting actor Ke Huy Quan, but also for Jamie Lee Curtis in the female supporting actor category, the AP reports. The SAG Awards, considered one of the most reliable Oscar bellwethers, threw some curve balls into the Oscars race in a ceremony streamed lived on Netflix's YouTube page from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. But the clearest result of the SAG Awards was the overwhelming success of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's madcap multiverse tale, which has now used its hotdog fingers to snag top honors from the acting, directing, and producing guilds. Only one film (Apollo 13) has won all three and not gone on to win best picture at the Oscars.

Yeoh, the first Asian actress to win the SAG Award for female lead, said in her acceptance speech, "This is not just for me. It’s for every little girl that looks like me.” Quan is also the first Asian to win best male supporting actor at the SAG Awards. Curtis' win was one of the most surprising of the night, coming over the longtime favorite, Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), who had seemed to be on a clear path to becoming the first actor to win an Oscar for a performance in a Marvel movie. A visibly moved Curtis said she was wearing the wedding ring her father, Tony Curtis, gave her mother, Janet Leigh. Best actor has been one of the hardest races to call, but it was Fraser who went home with the SAG Award for his comeback performance as an obese shut-in in The Whale. For more on the ceremony, see here, or check out the full list of winners here.