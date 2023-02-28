Fetterman Won't Be Back to Work for Weeks

A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks, the AP reports. “We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes,” Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement Monday afternoon. “However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update.”

Fetterman is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he checked in Feb. 15 as he was still struggling with the aftereffects of a stroke. His office said at the time that he had experienced depression “off and on throughout his life,” but it had only become severe in recent weeks. Capitol Physician Brian P. Monahan recommended his hospitalization after an evaluation, his office said then. Post-stroke depression is common, with one in three stroke patients suffering from it, and is treatable through antidepressant medication and counseling, doctors say. Meanwhile, Fetterman's wife said on Friday that she had taken their kids out of the country amid the media circus surrounding her husband's hospitalization, CBS 21 reports. News trucks were reportedly encircling their home.

"We drove straight into … Canada (and lovely Buffalo NY) (Pro Tip: always have passports ready just in case you have to run away)," she posted, along with pictures of their spontaneous trip to Niagara Falls. "We talked about lots of hard things and how we will all have to face hard things. About the need to be gentle … with all and with ourselves." (Read more John Fetterman stories.)