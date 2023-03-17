Cops Say as They Searched for Porn, He Was Staring at It

It wasn't hard to find child pornography during a search of a Florida man's home, according to police, because he was looking at it on his computer. After receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 75-year-old Alan Neil Thur had uploaded child pornography to a search engine, sheriff's deputies arrived at his Gainesville home for a search on Tuesday, per the Gainesville Times. "As deputies carried out the search, Thur was viewing five images of child pornography on his computer," the Hall County Sheriff's Office said, per WSB. Thur, who was facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, was charged with an additional five counts following the search. He's held in Hall County Jail without bond. (Read more child pornography stories.)