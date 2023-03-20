Santos Has a Challenger Who's 'Just Had Enough'

Law prof William Murphy lives in 3rd District, says freshman rep must go by any means necessary
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 20, 2023 9:30 AM CDT
No Lie: Santos Has Got Himself a Challenger
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 25. Santos has his first official 2024 challenger.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

George Santos is all of two and a half months into his tenure as New York's 3rd Congressional District rep, and he's already got a challenger for the seat—a St. John's University law prof who says he's "just had enough" of Santos' shenanigans. Says 39-year-old William Murphy: "Santos is a disgrace and must be replaced one way or another—whether via resignation, removal, or at the ballot box."

Murphy tells the New York Post he'd prefer resignation, "because he betrayed the public's trust. The one thing we don't need is someone who can't utter a true statement if his life depended on it." Murphy describes himself as a "Long Island Democrat"—"At the end of the day, we're the center," he tells the student newspaper of St. John's, the Torch. Santos, for his part, recently filed paperwork for a 2024 reelection bid, and he told the AP that "I think truth still matters very much." (Read more George Santos stories.)

