It's been a deadly few days for snow sports in Colorado, with two people dead in separate late-winter avalanches. The AP notes that recent storms have raised the risks of avalanches and takes a look at the incidents:

A skier was killed Sunday in a large avalanche in the Maroon Bowl area outside the Aspen Highlands resort near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said. Two fellow skiers escaped. Further details were scant.