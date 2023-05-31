Another Familiar Name to Join 2024 Race

Chris Christie plans to formally launch next week, say multiple reports
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 31, 2023 9:15 AM CDT
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a town-hall-style meeting at New England College Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It looks like the 2024 Republican field is about to grow by one: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to formally launch his run on Tuesday in New Hampshire, according to multiple reports. Axios, which first reported the news, frames things this way: The 60-year-old Christie is a "happy warrior who speaks his mind, takes risks, and is happy to punch Donald Trump in the nose." CNN confirmed the launch date of Tuesday, adding that Christie—a former ally of Trump who has since split with the former president—"sees himself as the only serious Republican candidate willing to take on Trump and as someone who can appeal to enough independents to beat President Joe Biden."

Christie ran against Trump in 2016, then became a close adviser. However, he parted ways with the former president soon after the 2020 election over Trump's claims of a rigged vote. The specifics of the Tuesday launch come after the New York Times reported that Christie allies had formed a super PAC to support what the newspaper describes as his long-shot bid. Christie also has apparently lined up his campaign team, with Brian Jones, who played key roles in the campaigns of John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012, among those in place to do the same for Christie, per the Times. (Read more Chris Christie stories.)

