Chris Christie Zings Trump Over 2020 Loss

(Newser) – "I'm not going to get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump," Chris Christie told Axios this week—although taunting the former president for losing last year's election seems like a guaranteed way to get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump. "What I will say is this: When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60% of the vote," the former New Jersey governor said. "When he ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden." Christie added: "I'm glad to have that comparison stand up, because that's the one that really matters."

Last weekend, Christie told a Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas that the party needs to move on from the 2020 election. "Winning campaigns are always the campaigns that look forward, not backwards," he said, per the Hill. He said the GOP needs to present a "plan for tomorrow, not a grievance about yesterday." The remarks drew an angry response from Trump, who said in a Monday statement that Christie had been "absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud. Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating—a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!"

According to a Rutgers poll, Christie left office in 2018 with a 19% approval rating after several scandals and a failed presidential bid. Christie, who is rumored to be planning a 2024 White House bid, told Axios that he wants to spend his time "combating the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris—and trying to help Republicans win governorships and the House and the Senate in 2022." He added that it's "much more productive to fight those policies than to fight with other Republicans." (In September, Christie said Republicans need to "renounce conspiracy theories.")