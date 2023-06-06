These Companies Just Made Fortune 500's Top 10

Walmart takes top spot in annual ranking of largest US firms
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 6, 2023 4:26 PM CDT
A building on the campus of Walmart's headquarters is pictured April 19 in Bentonville, Arkansas.   (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Fortune has released its annual Fortune 500 rankings, its 69th version of the list of the country's largest corporations, based on revenue for 2022's fiscal year. Per a release, a company had to bring in $7.2 billion to be included, a jump of 13% from last year. One notable result in this year's rankings: A record 52 companies on the list claim women CEOs; last year there were 44. Here are the contenders that made Fortune's top 10:

  1. Walmart
  2. Amazon
  3. ExxonMobil
  4. Apple
  5. UnitedHealth Group
  6. CVS Health
  7. Berkshire Hathaway
  8. Alphabet
  9. McKesson
  10. Chevron
