Fortune has released its annual Fortune 500 rankings, its 69th version of the list of the country's largest corporations, based on revenue for 2022's fiscal year. Per a release, a company had to bring in $7.2 billion to be included, a jump of 13% from last year. One notable result in this year's rankings: A record 52 companies on the list claim women CEOs; last year there were 44. Here are the contenders that made Fortune's top 10:

Walmart Amazon ExxonMobil Apple UnitedHealth Group CVS Health Berkshire Hathaway Alphabet McKesson Chevron