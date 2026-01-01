New Year, New Currency for Bulgaria

Bulgarians began withdrawing euros for the first time on Thursday after the former communist nation joined the euro currency as its 21st member. Cash machines in the capital, Sofia, dispensed brand new euro banknotes, replacing the lev, which will still be in use for cash payments in January, the AP reports. However, people will receive only euros in change.

The country of nearly 6.7 million people was one of the poorest when it first became a member of the European Union in 2007. Joining the European single-currency system means deeper EU integration after its 1989 transition from a Soviet-style economy to democracy and free markets. However, the historic milestone arrives amid political instability, with the conservative-led government forced to resign earlier this month following nationwide anti-corruption protests, and skepticism among ordinary people, fueled by fears of price rises.