IRS Agents Will Stop Surprise Home Visits

The IRS is putting an end to an unpopular practice: showing up unannounced at the homes of delinquent taxpayers. IRS chief Danny Werfel said Monday the agency will end the decades-long policy of sending agents out on such visits in an attempt to collect money, reports the New York Times. "This is the right thing to do and the right time to end it," said Werfel in a statement, per the Washington Post. "We have the tools we need to successfully collect revenue without adding stress with unannounced visits." In this case, not only did the taxpayers dislike the visits, but the IRS agents (who were never armed) weren't too thrilled either, for safety reasons.