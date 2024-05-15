Chiefs Kicker to Female Grads: 'Diabolical Lies' Told to You

"It is safe to say that over the years, I have gained quite the reputation for speaking my mind," said Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker near the top of his commencement address at Benedictine College last weekend. The three-time Super Bowl champion railed against Pride month, working women, President Biden's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and abortion during his roughly 20-minute address Saturday at the Catholic private liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas. Butker, who has made his conservative Catholic beliefs well known, began his address by attacking what he called "dangerous gender ideologies" in an apparent reference to Pride month, reports the AP. More: