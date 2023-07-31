Paul Reubens Has Died, Wrote Last Message to Fans

Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70. He shared a message to fans in an Instagram statement posted after his death. "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," which the post's caption explains was a private battle with cancer. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."
Per Variety, the caption reads in full, "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit." (Read more obituary stories.)