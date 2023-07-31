Paul Reubens Has Died, Wrote Last Message to Fans

Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70. He shared a message to fans in an Instagram statement posted after his death. "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," which the post's caption explains was a private battle with cancer. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."