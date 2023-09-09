Daniel Abed Khalife has been found. Local police say the 21-year-old terror suspect, who'd escaped from London's Wandsworth prison on Wednesday by apparently strapping himself to the bottom of a food delivery van, was arrested in the Chiswick section of the city around 11am local time on Saturday, per the Independent . "He is currently in police custody," read a tweet from Metropolitan Police. Law enforcement had said earlier they were focusing on Chiswick in the manhunt, as there'd been possible sightings of Khalife there. The district is located about 7 miles from the prison.

The AP reports there'd been a $25,000 reward for info leading to the arrest of Khalife, who's been charged with planting fake bombs at a military base and gathering information that could aid a foreign enemy (in this case, it's believed to be Iran). It's not clear if anyone's specific tip would make them eligible for the cash. The New York Times reports that the search for Khalife was "one of the largest in recent British history," involving hundreds of cops converging upon British airports, railroad stations, ports—even the Chunnel, the tunnel underneath the English Channel that links the United Kingdom and France.

Khalife, a former army soldier, may have been able to evade police for so long due to "skills that perhaps some sections of the public don't have," Dominic Murphy, chief of the Met's counterterrorism unit, tells the Times. Police officials say signs indicate Khalife's escape involved advance planning, and it hasn't been ruled out that he may have had help on the inside, either from other prisoners or guards. There are believed to have been fewer than 20 prison escapes in the UK since 2010. (Read more prison break stories.)