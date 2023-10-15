Diplomatic Efforts Fail to Ease Humanitarian Crisis

Diplomats worked Sunday to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spreading, get residents of Gaza to relative safety, and meet the humanitarian needs of the people still there. The US dispatched a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean in a move that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said was intended "to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war" and announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who's been lobbying other nations, will return to Israel on Monday. About 600,000 residents had evacuated so far to the south of the Gaza Strip, Israel said in calling for more people to follow them, the Washington Post reports. Developments include: