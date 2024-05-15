Slovakia's prime minister has reportedly been shot in what the country's president called a "brutal and reckless attack" that has apparently left him in life-threatening condition. The New York Times and CNN cite local media in reporting that Robert Fico was wounded on Wednesday while speaking to supporters after an off-site government meeting in Handlova, some two hours from the capital Bratislava.

The AP reports four shots were fired and that Fico was struck in the stomach and taken to a hospital. A message posted to Fico's Facebook account said that the leader "has been shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition. At this moment he is transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute procedure. The next few hours will decide." A suspect has reportedly been detained.

"I am shocked," President Zuzana Caputova wrote on Facebook, per the Times. "I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment to recover from the attack." The paper reports that the longtime politician "has aligned with the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, in opposing aid to Ukraine and challenging mainstream opinions within the European Union." The third-time premier, 59, who returned to the post after parliamentary elections in September, is something of a political comeback, as he'd resigned in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations. The AP notes he campaigned on "a pro-Russian and anti-American message," generating rallies in protest of that line of thought. (This story has been updated with details on Fico's condition.)