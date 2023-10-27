Missing Professor Might Be at Risk

Heikki Rantakari failed to show up for the class he was scheduled to teach Saturday morning at New York's University of Rochester, and now police say they believe the 44-year-old might be in danger. Rantakari, who is an associate professor of economics and management at the university as well as a visiting assistant professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, lives in Boston and flew into Rochester Friday, NBC News reports. He was last seen while checking into his Airbnb, which was within walking distance of the university, that night, ABC News reports. Worried colleagues contacted authorities the next day when he missed his class, and the Rochester police captain says authorities have "some information that makes us believe that he may be in danger."