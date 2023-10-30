Israel Says It Rescued Hostage Soldier

A soldier abducted during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack was freed Sunday during military operations in Gaza, Israeli authorities say. Private Ori Megidish "was released during ground operations" and has been reunited with her family, the Israel Defense Forces said Monday in a post on X. The military said Megidish has undergone medical checks and is "doing well," the BBC reports. Four other hostages, including two American citizens, were freed by the militants between Oct. 20 and Oct. 23. Hamas is believed to still be holding more than 200 others.
Megidish is believed to be the first captive freed since Israel stepped up ground operations in the war, the AP reports. The Times of Israel reports that other members of Megidish's unit were abducted on Oct. 7, but she was apparently held alone. Energy Minister Israel Katz congratulated the military and the Shin Bet intelligence agency for the "bold" operation, reports Al Jazeera. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who rejected calls for a ceasefire Monday, called it an "achievement that expresses our commitment to the release of all the abductees," per NBC News. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)