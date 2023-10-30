Israel Says It Rescued Hostage Soldier

A soldier abducted during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack was freed Sunday during military operations in Gaza, Israeli authorities say. Private Ori Megidish "was released during ground operations" and has been reunited with her family, the Israel Defense Forces said Monday in a post on X. The military said Megidish has undergone medical checks and is "doing well," the BBC reports. Four other hostages, including two American citizens, were freed by the militants between Oct. 20 and Oct. 23. Hamas is believed to still be holding more than 200 others.