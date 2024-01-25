A Russian court on Thursday sentenced a woman to 27 years for a cafe blast that killed a prominent pro-war blogger after he was given a bust of himself that later exploded, the AP reports. Darya Trepova, 26, was convicted of carrying out a terrorist attack, illegal trafficking of explosive devices, and forging documents in the April 2 blast at the St. Petersburg cafe in which Vladlen Tatarsky was killed and 52 others were injured.

Tatarsky, 40, was an ardent supporter of the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine and filed regular reports on the fighting from the front lines. Trepova was seen on video presenting Tatarsky with the bust moments before the blast at the riverside cafe in the historic heart of Russia's second-largest city, where he was leading a discussion. She insisted that she didn't know the bust contained a bomb. Russian authorities have blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating the bombing. Authorities in Kyiv haven't directly responded to the accusation. (Read more Russia stories.)