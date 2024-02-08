Prince William Addresses King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since his father's cancer diagnosis was announced. It was also William's first day returning to royal duties since his wife, Kate, underwent abdominal surgery for an undisclosed (but noncancerous) condition. "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all," he said during an appearance at London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner, per the AP. Then, a joke, E! News reports: "It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus, so I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all."