Biden's Strolls to Marine One Are a Bit Different These Days

Conservative outlets closely follow President Biden's every move, seeking signs to show the commander in chief's age in a negative light. There now seems to be a new strategy by the Biden camp for dealing with that: Don't let him walk to Marine One alone. The president is seen lately strolling across the South Lawn surrounded by aides as a "visual effect ... to draw less attention to the 81-year-old's halting and stiff gait," per Axios. Advisers say they're concerned that Biden "shuffling alone" is bad optics that call attention to his age. Biden himself is said to have made the suggestion weeks ago for walking partners. Related coverage:



Fashion forward: The New York Times offers "the Biden guide to dressing younger," noting the "dapper" Biden "gives offhand master classes on the wardrobe tricks that distract from the inevitable predations of time." Biden may be up there in years, but his tailoring compensates.