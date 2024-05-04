The Movement to Bring Back the Bison

Before European colonization, an estimated 30 million bison roamed North America's Great Plains. By 1884, Modern Farmer writes that only 325 remained due to a systematic effort to expand territories and push Native communities dependent on them west. They take a look at efforts, which are now being boosted by federal grants, to bring back grazing bison.



What's the status: Per PBS, the Plains bison population has reached about 45,000, with 20,000 managed by conservationists and on federal land (like Yellowstone National Park), and 25,000 by Native Nations. A much larger amount of bison are being raised as livestock, about 350,000 according to the New York Times, but are confined like cattle on feedlots.