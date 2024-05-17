House Hearing Descends Into Verbal Brawl Between AOC, MTG

GOP Chair James Comer struggled to maintain order during meeting meant to be about Merrick Garland
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 17, 2024 7:11 AM CDT
Updated May 19, 2024 3:25 PM CDT

A House Oversight Committee hearing held Thursday was meant to concentrate on a resolution over Attorney General Merrick Garland. Instead, it disintegrated into a display of contempt for each other, "[prompting] nearly an hour of disorder in the committee, with lawmakers screaming over one another and hurling insults left and right," reports the Hill.

  • Beginning barbs: Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas didn't like one of GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's questions during the hearing, noting, "Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland." Crockett added: "Do you know what we're here for?" Greene's response: "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

  • Dem reaction: Rep. Jamie Raskin offered the first retort, noting, "That's beneath even you, Ms. Greene." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added, "How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?" Greene then said: "Are your feelings hurt?" AOC's response: "Oh, girl, baby girl, don't even play."
  • More AOC-MTG action: After some further back-and-forth in which AOC demanded MTG apologize (Greene wouldn't), Greene asked, "Why don't you debate me?" "I think it's pretty self-evident," AOC replied. "Yeah, you don't have enough intelligence," Greene sniffed.
  • Crockett: That's when the congresswoman from Texas jumped in again with an apparent jab at Greene, offering a hypothetical query to the committee chair, the GOP's James Comer, on protocol regarding insults: "Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach-blond, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" Crockett and GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna then got into a shouting match, with Crockett hurling an expletive at one point.
  • Comer: The Republican from Kentucky, seated next to a seemingly laughing Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin, seemed to struggle to maintain order. "I have two hearing aids. I'm very deaf," Comer said, per NBC News. "I'm not understanding; everybody's yelling. I'm doing the best I can."
  • Hearing's focus: The committee was debating whether Garland should be held in contempt of court for not releasing audio of President Biden's conversations with special counsel Robert Hur regarding Biden's handling of classified documents. On Thursday, Biden claimed executive privilege over those recordings. A final 24-20 vote gave the OK to hold Garland in contempt. The motion will now move to the full House for a vote.
(More House of Representatives stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X