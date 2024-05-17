A House Oversight Committee hearing held Thursday was meant to concentrate on a resolution over Attorney General Merrick Garland. Instead, it disintegrated into a display of contempt for each other, "[prompting] nearly an hour of disorder in the committee, with lawmakers screaming over one another and hurling insults left and right," reports the Hill.

Beginning barbs: Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas didn't like one of GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's questions during the hearing, noting, "Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland." Crockett added: "Do you know what we're here for?" Greene's response: "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."