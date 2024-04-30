A 13-year-old boy was killed early Tuesday when a sword-wielding suspect went on what Chief Supt. Stuart Bell calls a "truly horrific" attack in a London suburb. According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police, police received reports around 7am local time regarding a vehicle that had slammed into a home, as well as multiple stabbings in the Hainault neighborhood, per the New York Times . Footage shared on social media showed a man sporting a yellow hoodie and walking in that area, carrying what appeared to be a sword or large knife.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene after being subdued with a stun gun. In a Tuesday afternoon presser, Bell said that the teen died after being transported to a local hospital. Bell added that four other people were injured in the attack, including two civilians and two police officers, reports the BBC. All four remain hospitalized, but Bell says their injuries don't appear to be life-threatening. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the incident "shocking," adding that "such violence has no place on our streets," per the AP. A police rep says that the incident doesn't seem to be terrorism and "we are not looking for more suspects." (More sword stories.)