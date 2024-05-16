Judge Agrees to Delay Hunter Biden's Tax Trial

UPDATE

May 22, 2024 5:40 PM CDT

Hunter Biden has one less trial to worry about next month. A federal judge in California has agreed to move his tax trial back to Sept. 5. US District Judge Mark Scarsi said he would shift the date if lead Biden lawyer Abbe Lowell promises not to ask for any more delays, CNN reports. Lowell cited issues finding expert witnesses and Biden's federal gun trial in Delaware, scheduled to begin June 3. The president's son has pleaded not guilty in both cases, the AP reports. In the tax case, he is accused of failing to pay at least $1.4 million over four years while living an "extravagant lifestyle." Prosecutors argued against a delay Wednesday, calling it a straightforward tax case.

May 16, 2024 7:11 AM CDT

Hunter Biden has two trials looming—and covering his legal bills could be a big problem. A source tells Politico that Hollywood entertainment lawyer Kevin Morris, who has been funding the president's son for years, has told associates that he is "tapped out" and doesn't have the resources to keep paying for Biden's lawyers. "Just when Hunter is facing two criminal trials starting in a few weeks, he has no resources. It's pretty dire," the source says. Politico says that when it asked Morris to comment, he "confirmed the person's account but declined to elaborate further."