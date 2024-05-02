In One Day's Time, 'Back-to-Back Child Drownings'

A double tragedy in Michigan over the weekend, with one child dead after falling into the Flint River, then another gone missing in the same river the very next day. "We had back-to-back child drownings within 24 hours on the same river, two different parts of the city, and both of them are fatalities," Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson tells USA Today.

First case: Swanson says that on Saturday, a 7-year-old boy with special needs wandered off and stumbled into the Flint River, drowning. "There was a number of agencies that tried to rescue, and ultimately, it turned into recovery," Swanson said in a Sunday Facebook video, per People.