His Idea to Help Homeless: Offering Space in Own Home

Stuart Potts is a 43-year-old former crack addict who has been in and out of prison much of his adult life. But as a profile in the Guardian reveals, he also is an "unlikely do-gooder" in an unusual way: Over the last few years, he has opened up his modest apartment—and the small camper outside it—to homeless people in Manchester, England. He allows them to stay for a while in exchange for helping with household chores, and he typically has six people in all on the premises. "It's not really a job, since he isn't paid; it's more of a need, something that eases his own anxiety and keeps his demons at bay," writes Samira Shackle. Potts has been homeless himself at times, and is well aware that he might wind up there again. But he also remembers that at some of his lowest moments, he would sometimes get an unexpected helping hand. Now, he's returning the favor while he's able.