Biden's Young Dems Problem: 'They're Leaving in Droves'

With the 2024 election just over six months away, President Biden is working with two big thorns in his side that threaten to damage his reelection bid: Israel's continued war against Hamas in Gaza, and the subsequent campus protests that are roiling colleges and universities across the US. Axios notes that the commander in chief is routinely heckled now at his various public appearances over these topics, but there's one group in particular that may prove especially worrisome for Biden: young voters from his own party, with support plummeting at an "increasing pace of concern," Elise Joshi of Gen-Z for Change tells the Hill. More:



It's not great news for Biden on this front. A Harvard Youth Poll from last month showed that 45% of young adults ages 18 to 29 would vote for Biden, with 37% for Trump. For context, at this point in the 2020 election, Biden led Trump 60% to 30%. Poll II: In a CNN poll released last month, Biden trailed Trump by 11 percentage points among voters under the age of 35; the poll does note that "Biden's deficit with voters in that group is driven largely by those who did not vote in 2020." Once that group was removed from the equation, it's Trump 47%, Biden 46%.