Renowned Painter, Sculptor Frank Stella Is Dead

Frank Stella, a painter, sculptor, and printmaker whose constantly evolving works are hailed as landmarks of the minimalist and post-painterly abstraction art movements, died Saturday at his home in Manhattan at age 87. Gallery owner Jeffrey Deitch confirmed his death to the AP. Stella's wife, Harriet McGurk, told the New York Times that he died of lymphoma.

The start: Born May 12, 1936, in Malden, Massachusetts, Stella studied at Princeton University before moving to New York City in the late 1950s. At that time, many prominent American artists had embraced abstract expressionism, but Stella began exploring minimalism. By age 23 he had created a series of flat, black paintings with gridlike bands and stripes using house paint and exposed canvas that drew widespread critical acclaim.