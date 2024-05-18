Man Who Sought Revenge at Wrong Home Gets 60 Years

UPDATE

Jul 2, 2024 6:06 PM CDT

A Colorado man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Tuesday for killing five members of an extended Senegalese family, including two infants, in a house fire. Kevin Bui, now 20, was the last of three teens charged in the Aug. 5, 2020 Denver fire to be sentenced to reduced charges in a plea deal. Authorities say Bui, who had recently been robbed while trying to buy a gun, mistakenly thought he had tracked down his stolen iPhone to the home and carefully plotted his retribution. But he neglected to make sure he was targeting the actual thief. Hamady Diol spoke during the sentencing hearing by phone from Senegal about how he needs pills to sleep after losing five members of his family, the AP reports. "I'm a dead person that's not buried yet," he said through a translator.

May 18, 2024 7:30 AM CDT

A Colorado man pleaded guilty Friday to a house fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family in 2020 in a case of misplaced revenge caused by mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone to the home. Kevin Bui pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. A plea deal reached between the defendant and prosecutors proposes a sentence of up to 60 years in prison—30 years for each count. The maximum penalty for each count of second-degree murder is 48 years and a $1 million fine. Bui, now 20, was a teenager at the time of the fire but prosecuted as an adult, per the AP. He has been portrayed by prosecutors as the ringleader of three friends who started the Aug. 5, 2020, blaze overnight in a suburban Denver neighborhood because he believed people who'd recently robbed him lived in the home after mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone there using an app.