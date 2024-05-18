Man Who Sought Revenge at Wrong Home Gets 60 Years

UPDATE
Jul 2, 2024 6:06 PM CDT
A Colorado man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Tuesday for killing five members of an extended Senegalese family, including two infants, in a house fire. Kevin Bui, now 20, was the last of three teens charged in the Aug. 5, 2020 Denver fire to be sentenced to reduced charges in a plea deal. Authorities say Bui, who had recently been robbed while trying to buy a gun, mistakenly thought he had tracked down his stolen iPhone to the home and carefully plotted his retribution. But he neglected to make sure he was targeting the actual thief. Hamady Diol spoke during the sentencing hearing by phone from Senegal about how he needs pills to sleep after losing five members of his family, the AP reports. "I'm a dead person that's not buried yet," he said through a translator.
May 18, 2024 7:30 AM CDT
A Colorado man pleaded guilty Friday to a house fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family in 2020 in a case of misplaced revenge caused by mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone to the home. Kevin Bui pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. A plea deal reached between the defendant and prosecutors proposes a sentence of up to 60 years in prison—30 years for each count. The maximum penalty for each count of second-degree murder is 48 years and a $1 million fine. Bui, now 20, was a teenager at the time of the fire but prosecuted as an adult, per the AP. He has been portrayed by prosecutors as the ringleader of three friends who started the Aug. 5, 2020, blaze overnight in a suburban Denver neighborhood because he believed people who'd recently robbed him lived in the home after mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone there using an app.
Bui is the last of the three to enter a plea in the fire that killed Djibril Diol, 29, and Adja Diol, 23, as well as their 22-month-old daughter, Khadija Diol, and their relative, Hassan Diol, 25, and her 6-month-old daughter, Hawa Baye. Three other people escaped by jumping from the second floor of the home. Last year, Dillon Siebert, who was 14 at the time of the fire, was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention and seven years in a state prison program for young inmates. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder under a deal that prosecutors and the defense said balanced the horror of the crime with his lesser role in planning the fire, his remorse, and his interest in rehabilitation. In March, Gavin Seymour, 19, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder.
Seymour's plea came after a failed effort to get the internet search history evidence that led to their arrests thrown out. The investigation of the fire dragged on for months without any leads. Surveillance video showed three suspects wearing full face masks and dark hoodies. Fears that the blaze had been a hate crime led many Senegalese immigrants to install security cameras at their homes in case they could also be targeted. Without anything else to go on, police eventually obtained a search warrant asking Google for IP addresses that had searched the home's address within 15 days of the fire. Five of the IP addresses found were based in Colorado, and police obtained the names of those people through another search warrant. After investigating those people, police eventually identified Bui, Seymour, and Siebert as suspects. They were arrested about five months after the fire.
