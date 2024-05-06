McDonald's Is Building a 'Larger Satiating Burger'

McDonald's CFO Ian Borden recently described the battle for fast-food customers as a "street fight"—and one thing the company plans to bring to the fight is a bigger burger, possibly its biggest ever. The chain brought back the Double Big Mac, with four patties, earlier this year but there are rumors the new burger will be even bigger, KTLA reports. In a conference call with investors last week, Borden said the company has "created a larger satiating burger" as it seeks to "further build on our leadership in beef," per Fox Business.

Borden said McDonald's will be testing the big burger in "a few markets later this year, ensuring that it has universal appeal before scaling it across the globe." According to Restaurant Business, McDonald's has been losing bargain-hunting customers to rivals like Burger King and Domino's and it plans to renew its focus on affordability with a national campaign, suggesting the bigger burger won't have a huge price tag. KTLA notes that no name for the burger has been disclosed, but the chain probably won't stick with "larger satiating burger." (More McDonald's stories.)