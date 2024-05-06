NYT, Washington Post Win 3 Pulitzers Each

The prestigious Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism was awarded Monday to ProPublica for its "groundbreaking" reporting that revealed how billionaires wooed Supreme Court justices with gifts and travel. The Associated Press won a Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for its coverage of the global migration crisis centered on the US-Mexico border, while the New York Times and the Washington Post each won three Pulitzers for their work in 2023. More, from the AP:

The Times and Reuters news service each won Pulitzers for their coverage of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and its aftermath.The Pulitzers also issued special citations to journalists and writers covering the war in Gaza, and to the late hip-hop critic Greg Tate.