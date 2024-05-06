NYT, Washington Post Win 3 Pulitzers Each

ProPublica won award for coverage of gifts to SCOTUS justice
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 6, 2024 3:17 PM CDT
ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on SCOTUS Gifts
Migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The image is part of a series by AP photographers that won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography.   (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

The prestigious Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism was awarded Monday to ProPublica for its "groundbreaking" reporting that revealed how billionaires wooed Supreme Court justices with gifts and travel. The Associated Press won a Pulitzer Prize in feature photography for its coverage of the global migration crisis centered on the US-Mexico border, while the New York Times and the Washington Post each won three Pulitzers for their work in 2023. More, from the AP:

  • The Times and Reuters news service each won Pulitzers for their coverage of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and its aftermath.The Pulitzers also issued special citations to journalists and writers covering the war in Gaza, and to the late hip-hop critic Greg Tate.

  • The Times' Hannah Dreier won a Pulitzer in investigative reporting for her stories on migrant child labor across the US. Contributing writer Katie Engelhart won the newspaper's third Pulitzer, in feature writing, for her portrait of a family struggling with a matriarch's dementia.
  • The AP's photos were taken across Latin America and along the US-Mexico border in Texas and California in a year when immigration was one of the biggest stories in the world. The award honored 15 photos by AP staffers Greg Bull, Eric Gay, Fernando Llano, Marco Ugarte, and Eduardo Verdugo, and longtime AP freelancers Christian Chavez, Felix Marquez, and Ivan Valencia.
  • The Washington Post staff won in national reporting for its "sobering examination" of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, which ran with gut-wrenching photos. The Post's David Hoffman won in editorial writing for a "compelling and well-researched" series on how authoritarian regimes repress dissent in the digital age. Its third award went to contributor Vladimir Kara-Murza for commentaries written from a Russian prison cell.
  • The New Yorker magazine won two Pulitzers. Sarah Stillman won in explanatory reporting for her report on the legal system's reliance on felony murder charges. Contributor Medar de la Cruz won in illustrated reporting and commentary for his story humanizing inmates in the Rikers Island jail in New York City.
  • The staff of Lookout Santa Cruz in California won a Pulitzer in breaking news reporting for what the prize board called "detailed and nimble community-minded coverage of flooding and mudslides in its community over a holiday weekend."

  • In local reporting, Sarah Conway of City Bureau and Trina Reynolds-Tyler of the Invisible Institute won for an investigative series on missing Black girls and women in Chicago, and how racism and police response contributed to the problem.
  • Besides the Post, the Pulitzers gave a second award in national reporting to the Reuters staff for an "eye-opening" series that probed Elon Musk's automobile and aerospace businesses.
  • The prizes are administered by Columbia University in New York, which itself has been in the news for student demonstrations against the war in Gaza. The Pulitzer board met away from Columbia this past weekend for deliberations. The board issued a statement Thursday saluting student journalists at Columbia and other universities across the country for their work covering the campus demonstrations.
