Israel Says Ceasefire Proposal Is 'Far From' Its Demands

Israeli leaders have approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces are now striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday. The move came hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal, which could end seven months of war in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, however, said that the proposal was "far from Israel's essential demands," but that it would nonetheless send negotiators to continue talks on a ceasefire agreement, the AP reports.

The IDF said it is "currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah," the Guardian reports. Earlier Monday, the military ordered tens of thousands of Palestinians to leave the area.