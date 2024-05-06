Post-Civil War Saga Wins Pulitzer for Fiction

Jayne Anne Phillips' Night Watch, a mother-daughter saga set in a West Virginia asylum after the Civil War, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. The drama prize was awarded to Eboni Booth's Primary Trust, about a bookstore worker's unexpected journey after he loses his job. Nathan Thrall's A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy won for general nonfiction, and Jacqueline Jones received the history prize for No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston's Black Workers in the Civil War Era, the AP reports.