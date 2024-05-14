SBF's New Hot Commodity: Prison Rice

Sam Bankman-Fried is speaking from his new living accommodations at the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn, vis a vis an interview he gave to William D. Cohan of Puck. Cohan wasn't allowed recording devices, pen, or paper during the 75-minute interview with the founder of crypto exchange FTX, but the gist is this:

On his wrongdoing in FTX's downfall: SBF doesn't think he's culpable, so much as he allowed the company to become overly exposed. He plans an appeal. "I got the distinct impression that Sam still doesn't believe he committed any crimes, only that he was the one responsible for putting FTX in a position where it was vulnerable to a bank run," writes Cohan. SBF is serving a 25-year term for defrauding investors.