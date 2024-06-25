His Band Created 'One of the Anthems of the 2000s'

The lead singer of the band behind the song "Butterfly"—described by Deadline as "one of the anthems of the 2000s"—has died at age 49. The singer known as Shifty Shellshock (real name Seth Binzer) co-founded the rap-rock group Crazy Town in the mid-1990s with Bret "Epic" Mazur. They hit it big with "Butterfly," a single off their 1999 debut album The Gift of Game with its chorus refrain of "come my lady." Variety notes that it samples the Red Hot Chili Peppers' song "Pretty Little Ditty," while People points out that the song was featured in the Jack Nicholson movie Something's Gotta Give.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner says Binzer died on Monday at his Los Angeles residence, though no cause of death has been specified. Binzer had struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his career, and he went public with them on the VH1 shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. Crazy Town went into hiatus after a 2002 album failed to pop, after which Binzer embarked on a solo career. (More obituary stories.)