It's Recall No. 4 for the Cybertruck This time, the wipers, trim piece are problematic for Tesla By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jun 25, 2024 1:04 PM CDT Copied A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, Calif., Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Tesla is recalling almost all of its Cybertrucks for a fourth time since it started delivering them in November, the company announced Tuesday. The issues this time around with the 2024 model year are twofold: problems with the windshield wipers and exterior trim. More: The wiper recall: Reuters reports Tesla has recalled 11,688 Cybertrucks due to a possible failure with the front windshield wiper motor controller caused by excessive electrical current. Such a failure could raise the risk of a crash in rainy weather. The wiper recall applies to all trucks manufactured through June 6 and will see their wiper motors replaced. The trim piece recall: Tesla is separately recalling 11,383 Cybertrucks whose trunk bed trim sail applique may have been improperly attached. It will replace or more strongly attach the trim piece to prevent it from detaching and causing a road hazard. About that wiper: Electrek reports it's the biggest wiper on any consumer vehicle, and it's been a source of worry for Elon Musk since nearly the start. Fred Lambert writes the Cybertruck design—that is, a straight line from the car's front-end to the roof's highpoint—leaves nowhere to nestle the wiper. "Tesla opted to have a single giant exposed wiper with a vertical resting position for aerodynamic reasons," Lambert explains, and he recounts some issues he had during a test drive here. Previous recalls: CBS News reports the prior recalls came in February—a font size issue related to the instrument panel—and April, for a flaw that involved soap.