It's Recall No. 4 for the Cybertruck

Tesla is recalling almost all of its Cybertrucks for a fourth time since it started delivering them in November, the company announced Tuesday. The issues this time around with the 2024 model year are twofold: problems with the windshield wipers and exterior trim. More:

The wiper recall: Reuters reports Tesla has recalled 11,688 Cybertrucks due to a possible failure with the front windshield wiper motor controller caused by excessive electrical current. Such a failure could raise the risk of a crash in rainy weather. The wiper recall applies to all trucks manufactured through June 6 and will see their wiper motors replaced.