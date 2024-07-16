Convention Surprise: A Fiery Teamsters Speech

Probably the biggest surprise at the Republican National Convention on Monday night came in the very presence of its final speaker—Teamsters boss Sean O'Brien. As the Washington Post reports, it's the first time a leader of the union has addressed a Republican convention, and O'Brien delivered what the newspaper calls a "fiery address" on behalf of American workers.

Rare message: O'Brien blasted corporate America over the firing of workers for labor organizing, calling it "economic terrorism at its worst." It was "decidedly not the usual Republican fare," notes the New York Times. While Axios adds: "You would be forgiven for mistaking the speech with an address at a Democratic convention or in a union hall."