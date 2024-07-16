Convention Surprise: A Fiery Teamsters Speech

Union boss Sean O'Brien blasts big corporations to GOP faithful
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 16, 2024 7:28 AM CDT
Convention Surprise: A Fiery Teamsters Speech
Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, speaks during the Republican National Convention Monday in Milwaukee.   (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Probably the biggest surprise at the Republican National Convention on Monday night came in the very presence of its final speaker—Teamsters boss Sean O'Brien. As the Washington Post reports, it's the first time a leader of the union has addressed a Republican convention, and O'Brien delivered what the newspaper calls a "fiery address" on behalf of American workers.

  • Rare message: O'Brien blasted corporate America over the firing of workers for labor organizing, calling it "economic terrorism at its worst." It was "decidedly not the usual Republican fare," notes the New York Times. While Axios adds: "You would be forgiven for mistaking the speech with an address at a Democratic convention or in a union hall."

  • Trump: O'Brien didn't endorse Trump, but he called him "one tough SOB" in the wake of the weekend assassination attempt and thanked the president for inviting him. Trump "had the backbone to open the doors to this Republican convention and that's unprecedented." O'Brien also asserted that the Teamsters "are not beholden to anyone or any party," per the AP.
  • Reception: O'Brien was well received initially, as he spoke about how much flak he'd get from Democrats for speaking at the convention. "But as he continued to speak, the audience fell largely quiet, a marked contrast to the enthusiastic applause and cheers for other speakers," per the Times.
  • Why: Axios succinctly explains the political calculus of O'Brien's invitation from Trump: It's all about the labor vote in swing states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. O'Brien says he also has asked to speak at the Democratic convention but has not received an answer, per the Post.
