Fred Armisen Secretly Married 2 Years Ago

It's a celebrity marriage with a twist, two actually. It turns out that SNL and Portlandia alum Fred Armisen secretly married comic and actor Riki Lindhome two years ago, reports People . They just didn't tell the world. The second twist is that they've been raising a child the whole time—Lindhome had a baby boy via surrogate just before they got married in 2022. Armisen is 57 and Lindhome 45. They've known each other for more than a decade, but Lindhome says their relationship turned romantic while they were filming the Netflix series Wednesday together.

"I was ready to date him, I didn't know what it would turn into," says Lindhome, known for the comic duo Garfunkel and Oates. "I thought maybe I would be a single mom with a boyfriend. I didn't know what would happen. I didn't even know if he was interested at first ... but it was a natural evolution." Their son's name is Keaton, per the Hollywood Reporter. Armisen has had two previous celeb marriages, to actor Elisabeth Moss and singer Sally Timms, notes USA Today. He also was in a longtime relationship with actor Natasha Lyonne before marrying Lindhome.