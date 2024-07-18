14-Year-Old Kid Goes to MLS Game. And Plays

Lots of 14-year-olds go to Major League Soccer games. This one has suited up and played. That would be Cavan Sullivan, who made his MLS debut with the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night, reports ESPN . (Watch the moment here .) In doing so, Cavan not only broke the MLS record for youngest debut, he broke the record for all of pro sports in North America, per the Athletic . Cavan was14 years and 293 days when he entered the game, eclipsing the mark of 14 years and 306 days set by Freddy Adu in 2004.

"Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record breaking debut today," tweeted Adu. "That's a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck my man." Cavan came in late during Philadelphia's 5-1 win over the New England Revolution. The midfielder "didn't have many opportunities on the ball, but he did have one good run toward the end of the game that ended with a powerful shot on goal from outside the penalty area," per ESPN. His older brother Quinn, 20, also plays for Philly, notes the AP. (More Major League Soccer stories.)