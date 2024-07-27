Step one in proving that someone was driving while intoxicated: proving that they were intoxicated. That's proof that Justin Timberlake's attorney is suggesting doesn't exist, as he's now saying his client wasn't drunk, let alone driving drunk, when he was arrested and hit with a misdemeanor DWI charge last month on Long Island. Per TMZ and the AP , lawyer Edward Burke asked in court on Friday that charges against his famous client be dropped, claiming "very significant" mistakes were made on paperwork by police in the New York town of Sag Harbor, where Timberlake, 43, was pulled over after running through a stop sign on June 18.

"He was not intoxicated," Burke told reporters outside court in Sag Harbor. "I'll say it again: Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated." The office of Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney does concede there was a "ministerial error" in Timberlake's paperwork, but it also notes that an amended charging document was filed on July 2, and that "the facts and circumstance of the case have not been changed or amended," per a spokesperson. Burke pushed back by insisting there were more errors that haven't been addressed.

In addition to blowing through the stop sign, Timberlake was also observed weaving while driving after a night out at a bar with friends, cops say. Sources tell TMZ the singer took a field sobriety test and didn't do so well, and that he wouldn't consent to a Breathalyzer. Police, meanwhile, say Timberlake appeared glassy-eyed and smelled of booze, as well as exhibited other signs of intoxication. Timberlake is said to have told police he had just one martini that night. "We are confident that this charge will be dismissed," Burke said in a statement, per CNN. Timberlake is currently performing in Poland, so he wasn't in court and didn't appear virtually. A rearraignment with the new paperwork has been set for him on Aug. 2.