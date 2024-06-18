Justin Timberlake appears to be in some legal trouble: The 43-year-old singer was arrested early Tuesday and charged with DWI, reports the New York Post and the AP. The arrest took place about 12:30am in Sag Harbor, New York, a coastal village in the Hamptons. TMZ reports that Timberlake allegedly blew a stop sign after leaving the American Hotel, where he was with friends. Police haven't released details about the arrest, but TMZ says Timberlake failed a field sobriety test and refused a Breathalyzer.