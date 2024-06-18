Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charges

Singer was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York, early Tuesday
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 18, 2024 9:31 AM CDT
Justin Timberlake in a 2022 file photo.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Justin Timberlake appears to be in some legal trouble: The 43-year-old singer was arrested early Tuesday and charged with DWI, reports the New York Post and the AP. The arrest took place about 12:30am in Sag Harbor, New York, a coastal village in the Hamptons. TMZ reports that Timberlake allegedly blew a stop sign after leaving the American Hotel, where he was with friends. Police haven't released details about the arrest, but TMZ says Timberlake failed a field sobriety test and refused a Breathalyzer.

Timberlake was due in court later Tuesday. He's in the midst of a tour, with shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Chicago, and the following week at Madison Square Garden in New York. It wasn't immediately clear if he'd have to cancel any dates. (More Justin Timberlake stories.)

